Houston police said the man was shot to death at about 1 p.m. in the 6200 block of Conley Street, near OST and Scott.

HOUSTON — A man was shot to death by a family member Monday afternoon in southeast Houston, according to police.

The Houston Police Department said the shooting happened at about 1 p.m. in the 6200 block of Conley Street, which is near the intersection of Old Spanish Trail and Scott Street.

HPD said the man was shot by a family member who then left the scene.

No suspect information has been released at this time.