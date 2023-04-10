Houston woman says ex-boyfriend kidnapped, raped and tortured her for days

Abel Gilbert Garcia, 29, is charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault.

HOUSTON — We're learning new details about the horrific case of a woman who was terrorized by her ex-boyfriend, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

The victim told police that Abel Gilbert Garcia, 29, kidnapped, tortured and raped her for four or five days.

The 23-year-old woman said he threatened to stab her with scissors before ordering her to get into his car. She said Garcia tied up her hands and feet and beat her before sexually assaulting her. At one point, he hit her in the head with a belt buckle, causing her to have a seizure, the DA's office said.

The victim was eventually able to escape from the vacant apartment and call police.

It happened last July but Garcia wasn't charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault until this week. We asked why it took so long.

"They were waiting on DNA on him to confirm, and once they got confirmation on DNA labs, that's when the charges eventually got taken because it corroborated the horrific incident," Harris County prosecutor Keegan Childers explained.

While waiting for the DNA before they arrested him in that case, Garcia broke into the woman's home last December where he beat and choked her, prosecutors said.

"It's always heartbreaking, especially cases like this where you can see that cycle of violence in play, where somebody leaves and comes back, leaves and comes back," Childers said.

Garcia was arrested in December and has been in the Harris County Jail ever since.

His new bond is set at $300,000. If Garcia makes bond, the judge ordered him to stay away from his ex-girlfriend and he'll have to wear an ankle monitor.

The victim also has a protective order but prosecutors are hoping she won't need it.

"It's really important for us to still stay on the prosecution because if we drop those cases, then the cycle continues," Childers said. "And this pattern continues, and at some point, somebody has to step in to stop these sorts of abuses."

We did some digging. and learned that Garcia has a lengthy criminal history and prosecutors said he's been to prison before.

This is the latest case in a disturbing trend of domestic violence across the Houston area.

Resources for victims of domestic or family violence

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24 hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Crisis Text Line: Text START to 88788.