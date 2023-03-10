Harris County led the state with double the number of domestic violence homicides compared to other counties last year

The Texas Council on Family Violence said statewide, there is a staggering number of domestic violence-related homicides by firearms.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Council on Family Violence is hosting a virtual town hall on Thursday to discuss the latest statistics on domestic violence.

This comes after four people were killed in three separate domestic violence incidents across the Houston area within the first 36 hours of October.

Mikisha Hooper with TCFV said the statewide event on Thursday will address some really disturbing findings, including how in 2022, Harris County led the state with twice the number of domestic violence homicides than any other county.

Of course, Harris County has one of the largest populations, so Hooper says the numbers are lower “per capita,” but it doesn’t minimize the effects of each homicide.

Hooper said everyone plays a part in helping kids learn about healthy relationships early on, and domestic violence is a community-wide problem.

If you’re interested in attending the virtual town hall, register here.