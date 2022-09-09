Two men arrested, charged in connection with shooting death of Harris County Pct. 3 Deputy Omar Ursin, sheriff says

The sheriff said both men were out on bond stemming from separate murder cases.

HOUSTON — Two men were arrested Friday in connection with the shooting death of Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Omar Ursin.

Ashim Taylor, Jr., 20, and Jayland Womack, 20, have both been charged with murder in the case, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Deputy Ursin had just left his favorite restaurant with dinner for his family when he was killed Sunday, August 28. Investigators said Ursin was not in uniform and was in his own car when he was shot and killed on his way home.

Homicide detectives still aren't sure why Ursin was targeted. Investigators believe the shots were fired as he was driving in front of West Lake Middle School. The shooter was in a newer model dark sedan with tinted windows.

“The reason for the shooting is unknown. We don’t know if it’s road rage. We don’t know if it has to do with him being law enforcement,” Sgt. Dennis Wolford with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office homicide unit, said.

Who was Omar Ursin?

Deputy Ursin was a six-year veteran of the department and a Channelview native. Before entering the police academy, he volunteered with youth outreach programs where he mentored foster children.

“He was loved, he was a father and a husband and he had a family so our hearts are broken for them and the agency as well as the law enforcement community," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Ursin has been described as a devoted dad, husband and son who "loved his family immensely," the Harris County Sheriff's Office wrote in a statement.