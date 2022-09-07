Funeral arrangements announced for Harris County Precinct 3 Constable Deputy Omar Ursin

Deputy Omar Ursin will be laid to rest Thursday at Inspire Church, located at 11727 East Sam Houston Parkway North.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Omar Ursin, the deputy constable who was shot and killed last month while picking up food for his family, will be laid to rest Thursday.

His funeral will be held at Inspire Church, located at 11727 East Sam Houston Parkway North.

There will be a public viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. The funeral service begins at 11 a.m.

Investigation continues

The Precinct 3 deputy constable had just left his favorite restaurant with dinner for his family when he was killed Sunday, August 28. Investigators said Ursin was not in uniform and was in his own car when he was shot and killed on his way home.

Homicide detectives still aren't sure why Ursin was targeted. Investigators believe the shots were fired as the vehicles were in front of West Lake Middle School. The shooter was in a newer model dark sedan with tinted windows.

“The reason for the shooting is unknown. We don’t know if it’s road rage. We don’t know if it has to do with him being law enforcement,” Sgt. Dennis Wolford, with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit, said. “We are still trying to determine that, but we are asking for the public’s help.”

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the suspect's vehicle left the scene heading eastbound on Madera Run Parkway and then turned northbound on Olympic National Drive.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call HCSO at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

Who was Omar Ursin?

Deputy Ursin was a six-year veteran of the department and a Channelview native. Before entering the police academy, he volunteered with youth outreach programs where he mentored foster children.

“He was loved, he was a father and a husband and he had a family so our hearts are broken for them and the agency as well as the law enforcement community," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Ursin has been described as a devoted dad, husband and son who "loved his family immensely," the Harris County Sheriff's Office wrote in a statement.