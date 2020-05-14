Man accused of stealing stimulus check from elderly, disabled resident in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Deputies in Montgomery County Precinct 4 said late Wednesday they arrested a man who was in possession of multiple checks not in his name as well as narcotics.
Jason Dunn is charged with mail theft from the elderly as well as possession of a controlled substance, according to the constable’s office.
It was just after 10 p.m. when a deputy on patrol in the Peach Creek Forest subdivision allegedly spotted a man going through mailboxes. The deputy stopped the man and found a $400 check addressed from a local college, belonging to a student, as well as a $1,200 stimulus check belonging to another man.
Deputies said the suspect initially claimed the check belonged to his cousin, but officials were able to track down the rightful owner of both checks. They said the stimulus check belonged to an elderly, disabled man.
Dunn also allegedly had meth in his possession. He was taken into custody without incident.
