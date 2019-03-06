DEER PARK, Texas — A Deer Park man was arrested Sunday after police said he shot and stabbed his son to death.

Sherman Fricks has been charged with 1st degree felony murder, which carries a penalty of five to 99 years in prison.

During an investigation, officers with the Deer Park Police Department learned Fricks had allegedly shot his son with a gun and stabbed him multiple times with a knife at a home in the 1300 block of Meadowlark St.

The son was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The motive for the murder is unknown at this time.

Fricks’ bond was set at $88,888. According to court records, his next court date is Tuesday.

