FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A woman accused in an assault led deputies on a chase in the Richmond area overnight, deputies said.

The suspect allegedly struck another woman in the head with a hammer before she was shot by deputies.

Sheriff’s deputies responding to the assault call spotted the suspect driving a dark color Chevrolet Camaro, according to Sgt. Fernando Flores with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

The high-speed pursuit started near Crab River Road and went north onto Highway 99.

Deputies were able to use a spike strip on the car, but the suspect allegedly still refused to stop. She put the Camaro in reverse, going the wrong way on West Bellfort near Waterview Estates Trail before crashing on a median. She also hit a couple of police cruisers.

“Deputies exited their vehicles in an attempt to conduct a felony stop,” said Flores. “Suspect then drove towards the deputy. Deputy discharged his weapon into the vehicle, and the suspect was wounded.”

The woman, who is believed to be in her 30s, was taken to the hospital by helicopter. Her identity has not been released.

Deputies said the suspect was later released from the hospital and is now facing multiple charges.

The woman she allegedly hit with a hammer is expected to be okay, despite her injuries earlier looking severe. Deputies said it looked like she took a bullet to the head.

Investigators believe the hammer attack was preceded by an argument over money.

