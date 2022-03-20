'Somebody’s kid didn’t make it home' | Nearby businesses react to deadly shooting near Pearland

The shooting happened when a group of people was asked to leave a 16-year-old girl's birthday party, according to authorities.

HOUSTON — Several young people were still at the scene after multiple agencies responded to a shooting at a business complex in the 2900 block of S. Sam Houston Parkway East.

"They found a total of four individuals who’d been shot," Harris County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Jason Brown said. "Three 17-year-olds and one 14-year-old.”

Investigators said the youngest victim is a girl and the others are boys. One of the 17-year-old boys died before reaching the hospital.

"Our only information is that there was a large altercation in the parking lot between, you know, 75 to 100 people who were out there," Brown said. "And we had several individuals who fired weapons in the parking lot.”

Police markings and a lot of blood in the parking lot outside a production studio/event venue where a teen was shot and killed + others injured overnight. I’m working a Sunday shift and hope to learn more. What we know now via @KHOU: https://t.co/uAN7AJYHnF #khou11 pic.twitter.com/RI4fMcSW41 — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) March 20, 2022

We’re told the teens were there for a 16-year-old girl’s birthday party at Dreamlite Productions Studio, which is also an event venue. The fight happened after a group of teens was reportedly told to leave.

"It’s sad, you know, that somebody’s kid didn’t make it home," a nearby business owner who didn't want to be identified said. "We’ve got a lot of people that have a lot of different kinds of people come over. But, generally, nothing like this.”

Most of the businesses in the complex, including a childcare center, are closed on the weekend. A couple of businesses that did open Sunday morning were not allowed to have employees enter the lot until the crime scene tape came down.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call Crime-Stoppers 713-222-TIPS (8477).