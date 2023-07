According to HPD, the man was shot and killed at a gas station on Fannin Street.

HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed Monday in Midtown, according to Houston police.

It happened along Fannin Street near Gray Street and the Houston Police Department tweeted about the shooting just after 3 p.m. but dispatch said the initial call came in at 2:20 p.m.

The man who was shot was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

They didn't say what led up to the shooting or if anyone was taken into custody. HPD did say the homicide investigators were headed to the scene.

