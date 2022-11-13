Police: Two passengers in Maserati dead, two others taken to hospital after hit-and-run wreck with Jeep

Houston police say four people were inside a Maserati when it collided with a Jeep and lost control.

HOUSTON — Two people were killed and two others were taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run in the Montrose area, according to Houston police.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday on West Dallas Street between Montrose Boulevard and Waugh Drive.

Investigators said a Maserati and a Jeep were speeding when the Jeep made contact with the Maserati. The driver of the Maserati then swerved off the roadway and crashed.

When police arrived, they pronounced two passengers of the Maserati dead. A third passenger was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Meanwhile, the driver of the Maserati left the scene before coming back. That person was also taken to the hospital, according to police.

HPD said there were multiple people in the Jeep, which also lost control and left the road. Everyone in the Jeep fled the scene before police arrived.