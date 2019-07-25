HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputy constables with Precinct 5 are hoping someone will recognize two men wanted for burglarizing dozens of vehicles across northwest Harris County.

The suspects, called “daycare predators” by the deputy constable’s office, often target daycares and other public places where women are dropping off their children.

The suspects often strike in the morning, looking for vehicles with purses left behind as mothers walk their children into preschool facilities, according to Precinct 5.

One video released to the public shows how quickly suspects can pull in, smash a window and then speed away. It only takes a few seconds.

“After they burglarize these vehicles, the suspects frequently use the stolen credit cards to purchase thousands of dollars in gift cards at nearby stores,” stated Precinct 5. “In one case, the suspects used a stolen checkbook and ID to obtain cash which they used to purchase a used car. In another, they tried to fraudulently deposit cash in a Harris County Jail inmate’s account.”

'Daycare predators' caught on video breaking into vehicles in Pct. 5

Pct 5 Harris County

The constable’s office offered the following suspect descriptions:

"The first suspect is described as a heavy-set black male with a wide beard between 25-40 years of age. In one video, he is caught on camera wearing a white t-shirt, red shorts and white sneakers. He also has a black do-rag and appears to have a number of tattoos on his left arm."

"The second suspect is a medium-sized black male with a thin goatee also between 30-40 years of age. In one video, he is seen wearing a white t-shirt, black athletic pants and red Nike slides. He is wearing a purple LA Lakers ball cap. In another video, he is seen wearing a black and white Rockets cap with designer jeans and red and white Nike sneakers."

If you recognize these suspects or have any information contact Investigator Chad Seidel (chad.seidel@cn5.hctx.net) or let us know through the online crime tips webpage: https://constablepct5.com/index.php/online-crime-tips/ or call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Constable Heap reminds you to take the following steps to protect your car or truck:

• Be sure to lock your doors and fully close all windows too. It is amazing how many reported car burglaries come from victims who did not lock their doors.

• Move any valuables out of sight before you park your vehicle. These crooks aren’t just looking for expensive items. They will often simply take loose change, car chargers, sunglasses or garage door openers.

• If you discover your car has been burglarized, call your local law enforcement agency BEFORE touching anything on or inside your vehicle. There is a chance the crook left behind fingerprints, so you should treat this as a crime scene without damaging any potential evidence.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM