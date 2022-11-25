HCSO: Man shot, killed after attacking person at ex-wife's house in divorce confrontation in Cypress, Texas

According to the sheriff, the man showed up at his ex-wife's house in Cypress, Texas upset about the division of property in their divorce proceedings.

CYPRESS, Texas — A man was shot to death after attacking a person at his ex-wife's house Friday night, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

According to the sheriff, the man showed up at his ex-wife's house in Cypress, Texas upset about the division of property in their divorce proceedings. The man reportedly proceeded to attack an adult at the house who responded by grabbing a pistol and shooting the man, Gonzalez said.

The man returned to his car before collapsing. He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

An investigation is underway. Gonzalez first tweeted about the incident at 8:02 p.m.

This is a developing story that will be updated if/when more information becomes available.