Man charged with murder, accused of shooting stepfather to death in north Harris County, sheriff says

HOUSTON — A man has been booked in the Harris County Jail for the death of his stepfather, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
Deputies were called to an apartment complex about a shooting Monday afternoon. It happened at the 500 block of Cypress Station Drive near the North Freeway.
Sheriff Gonzalez said the victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. That man was identified as 40-year-old Emile Pogue.
Pogue's stepson, 22-year-old Dekalon Perry, is now accused of killing him and has been charged with murder.
