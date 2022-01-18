Man charged with murder, accused of shooting stepfather to death in north Harris County, sheriff says

The man's stepfather was pronounced dead after he was shot in an apartment complex near the North Freeway

HOUSTON — A man has been booked in the Harris County Jail for the death of his stepfather, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Deputies were called to an apartment complex about a shooting Monday afternoon. It happened at the 500 block of Cypress Station Drive near the North Freeway.

Sheriff Gonzalez said the victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. That man was identified as 40-year-old Emile Pogue.

Pogue's stepson, 22-year-old Dekalon Perry, is now accused of killing him and has been charged with murder.

Arrest update: Dekalon Perry (22) is accused of killing his step-father, Emile Pogue (40). Perry was charged with Murder and booked into the Harris County Jail. #HouNews https://t.co/LOa99VMk90 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 18, 2022