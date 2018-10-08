HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A convicted serial rapist was given a life sentence Friday by a Harris County grand jury.

Prosecutors said Reginald Bond, who was convicted of rape in June 2014, would often pick out victims who were home alone in large apartment complexes and fell asleep while watching TV. They said Bond would sneak into their homes with a towel or sheet covering his face, and the victims would wake up to him forcing himself on them.

Bond was linked to seven other rapes in St. Louis, Mo., and four others in Harris County. He moved to Jersey Village in 2013 where he told police he came to “make a new start and seek new opportunities,” according to prosecutors.

“I hope that you have to sleep with one eye open for the rest of your life,” a Houston woman said to Bond from the witness stand during trial. “Because justice was served today, I will be able to sleep better tonight.”

Jersey Village Police, Houston Police and St. Louis County Police all investigated Bond’s case.

EDITOR'S NOTE: A Harris County District Attorney's Office spokesperson says the office made an error in reporting Bond received seven life sentences. Bond received one life sentence for his sex crimes.

