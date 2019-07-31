SEABROOK, Texas — A construction crew member was hit and killed while working on a state highway Wednesday morning, according to Harris County Precinct 8 Constable.

Around 11 a.m., the 50-year-old construction worker was working with a road crew in the 5300 block of State Highway 146 near Port Road.

Deputies say a Dodge van veered onto the shoulder and hit the victim. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 25-year-old driver has been identified as Travis Nicholas Stevens of Houston. He was taken to the hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

Stevens has been charged with intoxication manslaughter, deputies said.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the gentleman killed in this tragic incident as well as his friends and family. His identity is being withheld at this time pending notification of his family." said Jason Finnen, Chief Deputy with the Harris County Precinct 8 Constable's Office.

