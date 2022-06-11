Clear Creek ISD investigating social media threats after not canceling classes for Astros parade

Several Houston-area school districts announced they were canceling classes for Monday so students could attend the Astros parade downtown.

On Sunday, Houston ISD, Fort Bend ISD, and several others announced they were canceling classes Monday so fans could attend the Astros parade in downtown Houston. However, not all districts gave students the day off to join in the celebration.

Clear Creek ISD tweeted Sunday evening that they are aware of threats made on social media against their schools for not canceling classes. They said schools will have additional security on campus, while law enforcement investigates the threats.

“Clear Creek ISD is aware of the social media threats against schools in our area because the district will be open tomorrow during the Astros’ parade,” the district tweeted Sunday, “Additional security will be visible at schools tomorrow. Law enforcement is investigating.”

Clear Creek ISD is aware of the social media threats against schools in our area because the district will be open tomorrow during the Astros’ parade. Additional security will be visible at schools tomorrow. Law enforcement is investigating. pic.twitter.com/SV52SWXL9U — Clear Creek ISD (@ClearCreekISD) November 7, 2022

The parade is scheduled to take place at noon downtown.

If you are not able to make it to the celebration, stream live coverage of the event beginning at 10 a.m. on KHOU 11, KHOU 11+ on Roku and FireTV, the KHOU 11 app, Facebook and YouTube.