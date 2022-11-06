Houston school closures: HISD cancels classes for Astros victory parade

Good news! You won't need to make an excuse to get the kids out of school for the Astros parade.

HOUSTON — As the Houston Astros prepare for Monday's World Series victory parade, the Houston Independent School District will cancel classes for the day.

In a statement, released by HISD Superintendent Millard House II, the district said all schools and offices will be closed on Nov. 7 so fans can attend the event.

"It's been an incredible season, and we want to celebrate our national champions," the statement said. "All HISD schools and offices will be closed Monday, Nov. 7 to allow our students, staff and families to attend the victory parade."

The parade is tentatively scheduled for Monday through the streets of downtown, and full details will be released later this afternoon.

If more school districts cancel classes for the parade, we'll add them to this story.