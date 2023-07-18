Child rapist sentenced for attacking 6-year-old also impregnated 12-year-old

Brian Alexander Washington admitted the 12-year-old girl got pregnant and had to have an abortion after he attacked her.

HOUSTON — A child predator will be in prison until he's 80 for repeatedly raping a 6-year-old girl, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Tuesday.

After jurors convicted Brian Alexander Washington, 39, of continuous sexual assault of a child last week, he asked a judge to sentence him. State District Judge Frank Aguilar handed down a 40-year sentence without parole.

“Unfortunately, we live in a time where parents have to be more than just vigilant, they have to be overprotective because monsters like this walk amongst us,” Ogg said. “There is nothing we can do to give this girl her childhood back, but we can do our best to get justice, and that means putting him in prison until he is 80 years old.”

Editor's note: The above video originally aired on July 13 before Washington was sentenced.

Washington was released from prison as a registered sex offender after serving seven years for molesting a 14-year-old girl.

He became friendly with the 6-year-old victim's family and stayed overnight at the home often, and that's when he raped the child, prosecutors said.

“The defendant took an interest in the victim and was able to insert himself into this family by acting like a father figure, helping with chores and giving parenting advice,” McKenney said. “As a registered sex offender, he shouldn’t have been anywhere near that house, but this guy is a predator who thought his actions would not have any consequences. He was wrong.”

When the girl’s mother found out what Washington did, she attacked him with a knife and called police.

The victim, now 14, testified that Washington also showed her pornography.