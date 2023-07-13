x
Crime

Houston man found guilty of sexually assaulting 6-year-old family member for over a year

Brian Alexander Washington spent time in prison for raping a 13-year-old girl in 2006 but he was in court on Thursday for sexually assaulting another child.

HOUSTON — *WARNING: This story contains graphic details.

New details have been revealed about the history of a 39-year-old Houston man who was found guilty of sexually abusing a 6-year-old girl for more than a year.

Brian Alexander Washington spent time in prison for raping a 13-year-old girl in 2006 but he was in court on Thursday for another heinous crime.

On Thursday, Washington was found guilty of continuous sexual assault of a child. Prosecutors said the victim was an extended family member. According to officials, the incidents started in August 2015 and went on for over a year.

The victim, who is now 14, testified in court on Wednesday. Not only did she say she was sexually assaulted, but she also said Washington showed her pornography.

Credit: KHOU
Brian Alexander Washington

It's not Washington's first run-in with the law. In 2007, he pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child after he forcibly raped a 13-year-old. He served time in prison for the crime.

He also testified that in 2005 he had sex with a 12-year-old girl and impregnated her. He wasn't convicted of that crime. The case was no-billed and didn't move forward.

Washington was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the latest crime.

