TOMBALL, Texas — Tomball police are looking for the suspects who recently placed card skimmers in several pumps at a Valero store

Two male suspects were caught on video placing the skimmers in the Valero on Tomball Parkway, according to the police department.

Police released photos of a pickup truck believed to be connected to the suspects. The pickup is a large Ford truck, an F-250 or F-350, with a white tool box in the bed and a large dent over the rear passenger side wheel.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Tomball PD at 281-290-1020.

