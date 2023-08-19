Man sentenced for killing former employee in 2018 at apartment near Jersey Village

Logan Sheffield was sentenced for shooting and killing his former employee in 2018 during an argument in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A car wash manager was sentenced for killing his former employee in July 2018.

Logan Sheffield, 34, will now spend the next 30 years in prison for the murder of Chalyn Stewart at an apartment complex near Jersey Village.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office said Sheffield had an ongoing argument with the 25-year-old Stewart, who worked at the car wash. Sheffield was at Stewart's apartment that evening when he left to get a gun. Sheffield then forced a friend to drive him back to the complex where he shot and killed Stewart in the parking lot in front of several witnesses.

"The family waited a long time to get justice," Assistant District Attorney Lara Hogue said. "And now, after the fifth anniversary of Chalyn's murder, they can finally find closure."

The DA's office said Sheffield pleaded guilty to murder back in May on the eve of the trial.

"Trying to solve a disagreement with a gun is one of the reasons gun violence is out of control," District Attorney Kim Ogg said. "This defendant left the scene to go get a gun, and then he came back and started shooting, leaving the victim's grieving family to pick up the pieces."