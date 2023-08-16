AJ Armstrong found guilty in third capital murder trial

A jury reached a unanimous decision and found Antonio "AJ" Armstrong Jr. guilty of capital murder. He's sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Antonio "AJ" Armstrong Jr. was found guilty Tuesday in his third capital murder trial. The jury came to the decision after 11 days of testimony and about one day of deliberation.

Both the prosecution and defense rested their cases on Monday. About four hours worth of closing arguments were heard by the jury on Tuesday morning.

Armstrong Jr. was tried for the death of his parents, Antonio Sr. and Dawn Armstrong, in 2016 when he was 16. His first two trials ended in mistrial.

Since Armstrong Jr. was 16 at the time of the crime, a conviction means he is automatically sentenced to life in prison. He will be eligible for parole after serving 40 years.

Case history

Armstrongs found dead in 2016

On July 29, 2016, investigators said they believe Armstrong Jr. shot his parents at close range while they slept inside the Bellaire-area home.

Armstrong Jr. called 911 at 1:40 a.m. and told dispatchers he heard gunshots coming from his parent's room. He said his then-12-year-old sister was sleeping downstairs.

Armstrong Jr. blamed a masked intruder, but investigators said they found no evidence of forced entry into the house.

According to authorities, Dawn Armstrong was shot twice in her head and Armstrong Sr. was shot once. They said both had pillows over their heads. Dawn Armstrong was pronounced dead at the scene while Armstrong Sr. was taken to a hospital where he later died. Both were 42.

HPD Sgt. J.P. Horelica said after discovering there was no forced entry and a bullet hole in the ceiling of the Armstrongs' bedroom, the focus shifted to Armstrong Jr. as a suspect.

Prosecutors said a .22-caliber pistol was found on the kitchen counter along with a note that read, "I have been watching you for a long time. Come get me.”

Armstrong Sr. was a motivational speaker. He and his wife owned 1st Class Training in Bellaire. Armstrong Sr. played football for Texas A&M and the Miami Dolphins and coached both of his sons when they were younger. Armstrong Sr. was also an associate pastor, according to police. Dawn Armstrong's Facebook page said they "serve in ministry together."

First capital murder trial

Armstrong Jr.'s first murder trial began on April 2, 2019. He was tried as an adult and faced life in prison if found guilty.

During the first trial, Armstrong Jr. entered a not-guilty plea before opening statements. The initial trial ended in a mistrial on April 26, 2019, when jurors weren't able to reach a unanimous decision in the case.

Armstrong Jr.'s second trial was supposed to begin in October 2019 but was postponed to January 2020. Days before it was set to begin, it was postponed yet again after more than 30 motions were filed in the case.

Second capital murder trial

A judge declared a mistrial in the second capital murder trial of Armstrong Jr. in October 2022 after jurors deliberated for nearly 18 hours but couldn't agree on a unanimous verdict.

Defense attorneys said then that eight jurors believed Armstrong Jr. was innocent and four thought he was guilty. In his first trial, it was the other way around with eight jurors believing he was guilty.

KHOU 11 spoke with a juror in the second trial who didn't want to be identified. They said doubt created by the defense led to a hung jury.

Third capital murder trial

Prosecutors told the jury that the home's alarm system, motion detectors and Armstrong's cell phone records all point to him as being the killer. They also pointed out the inconsistencies in his statements to police as well as his actions in the days and hours before the killings.