HOUSTON — Burglars left quite a mess after police say they tried to steal the ATM from inside a bank by chaining it to a pickup truck Thursday morning.

This happened around 2:45 a.m. at the Chase bank in 8700 block of the 610 East Loop.

Houston police said they responded to a call of a break-in in progress at that time and found a stolen vehicle with the ATM still chained to it in the parking lot of the bank.

Police said the burglars back the truck into front of the bank, wrapped a chain around the machine and ripped it out from inside. It does appear the burglars were able to crack the safe inside the machine to retrieve the crash.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video to get a clearer look at the four to five men involved. The burglars were wearing hoods and masks during the break-in.

