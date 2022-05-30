Biker struck and killed by shooting victim taking himself to hospital, deputies say

Deputies say the man was taking himself to the hospital after being shot when he struck the motorcycle at a high rate of speed.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A biker was struck and killed by a man taking himself to the hospital after a shooting, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of SH 249 and Hollister Drive.

Deputies say the man was traveling at a high rate of speed when he made a lane change and struck the rear of a motorcycle stopped at a red light.

The biker was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, according to deputies.

Deputies say the driver of the vehicle also had an adult female and a child in the vehicle who were unrestrained. Everyone in the vehicle was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver was transporting himself to the hospital after being shot in a separate incident near 11654 Walnut Date Court, according to deputies.

A total of three people were shot at that scene, deputies say.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the driver will be charged with Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury and Child Endangerment, but that those charges could be upgraded later.

Gonzalez also says the driver also may have had an active warrant in Fort Bend County.