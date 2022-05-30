Police searching for driver after bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in southeast Houston

Police say the driver of a white Nissan Altima ran from the scene following the deadly crash.

HOUSTON — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist dead after he was struck by a car early Monday morning.

This happened at about 2:15 a.m. in the 300 block of S. Cesar Chavez Boulevard.

Houston police said a man was riding a bicycle heading south in Cesar Chavez Boulevard near the railroad tracks when a white Nissan Altima struck him from behind. The Altima continued for a short distance down the street before pulling into a private parking lot.

The driver of the Altima then ran away from the scene, police said. The man on the bicycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.