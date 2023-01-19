Baytown police identify person of interest in high school student's shooting death

The shooting happened at The Park At Sorrento Apartments on Shady Hill Drive near Highway 330 at around 9:30 p.m. the night of Jan. 10.

BAYTOWN, Texas — Baytown police on Wednesday identified a person of interest in the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy that happened on Jan. 10.

The Baytown Police Department said it is looking for Kayleb Garfield, 19. They said he's a person of interest in the shooting that killed a Goose Creek Consolidated Independent School District student.

According to police, a dark-colored Chevrolet Silverado was seen leaving the apartment complex around the time of the shooting.

If you have any information on this case, you're urged to call the Baytown Police Department at 281-422-8371 or Baytown Crime Stoppers at 281-427-8477.

What happened

The shooting happened at The Park At Sorrento Apartments on Shady Hill Drive near Highway 330 at around 9:30 p.m.

Police said they were called to the complex and found a teen who had been shot. Officers tried performing life-saving measures but he died.

The teen's mother, Yosha Hamilton, identified him as her 16-year-old Shane Hamilton. She said he collapsed just outside the family's apartment unit.

“I couldn’t say nothing to him. He was already gone," Yosha said. “He tried to come home. He tried to get in the house and come home."

Hamilton set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for her son's burial expenses.

Goose Creek CISD confirmed Wednesday morning that he was a student at Robert E. Lee High School. They released the following statement:

"Goose Creek CISD is saddened by the death of one of our Robert E. Lee High School students. The incident occurred off campus last night, January 10, 2023. We are actively trying to gain accurate information, and an investigation by the Baytown Police Department is ongoing.