Juvenile killed during possible drive-by at Baytown apartment complex, police say

Details are limited, but detectives believe the shooting may have been a result of a drive-by.

BAYTOWN, Texas — An investigation is underway after a juvenile was shot and killed at an apartment complex, according to Baytown police.

Police said they were called out to the complex and found a juvenile that was struck by gunfire. Officers tried performing life-saving measures but unfortunately pronounced them dead at the scene.

