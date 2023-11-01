Juvenile killed during possible drive-by at Baytown apartment complex, police say

BAYTOWN, Texas — An investigation is underway after a juvenile was shot and killed at an apartment complex, according to Baytown police.
It happened Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m. at The Park At Sorrento Apartments on Shady Hill Drive near Highway 330.
Police said they were called out to the complex and found a juvenile that was struck by gunfire. Officers tried performing life-saving measures but unfortunately pronounced them dead at the scene.
Details are currently limited, but detectives believe the shooting may have been a result of a drive-by.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Baytown Police Department at 281-422-8371 or Baytown Crime Stoppers at 281-427-8477.