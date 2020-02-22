SPRING, Texas — The search continues for the gunman who shot a man in Spring Friday night.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating the shooting near a car wash in the 22900 block of Aldine Westfield Road near Ciderwood.

The victim had gone to the car wash to sell air fresheners, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office and someone shot him in the abdomen with a shotgun.

The victim managed to drive to a nearby house on Ciderwood to get help.

He was taken to the hospital by Life Flight and was last reported in critical condition.

Our crew at the scene says there's a white car with at least one bullet hole on the driver's side door.

There are no suspects in custody but Harris County Precinct 4 deputies said there is no threat to the public at this time.

They want to question the driver of a gray BMW who had an exchange with the victim before he was shot.

The motive is unclear.

HCSO and Precinct 4 are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

