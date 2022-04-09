Caught on camera: West Houston eyeglass store robbed by armed men

The robbery is part of a trend, according to owner Dr. Sana Malik, in which frames are stolen and sold online for a third of the price.

HOUSTON — Thieves were caught on camera stealing thousands of dollars worth of eyeglass frames from a Tanglewood store.

It happened in the middle of the day when employees and a customer were inside the store. The owner said her shop has been targeted twice in the last two months.

The most recent robbery happened Friday afternoon when three men held her and others who were inside the store at gunpoint. No one was hurt, but she's hoping the public can help identify the criminals.

Optometrist and owner Dr. Sana Malik said she remembers the terrifying incident at her store: Pro Optix Eye Care.

“It was very frightening,” Malik said.

She said one of the men pulled a gun on an employee and two other men entered the store. One of them had a gun and they told everyone to get down.

“It's hard to explain what goes through your mind at that time. But I just really was trying to stay composed and just kind of follow directions," Malik said.

She said it started around 2 p.m. when a man with a bandana around his face who was wearing sunglasses and a baseball hat asked an optician to look at some Gucci frames. That's when, according to Malik, that man pulled out a gun a held it to her employee's back. The suspect then forced Malik, the optician and a customer to get on the ground behind a desk.

“He kept asking for cash. And I told him, 'We don't carry cash.' ... and I said, just take whatever you want,” Malik said.

For the next 5 to 8 minutes, Malik said the trio pulled frames off the wall.

“It's about $50,000 worth of inventory. We couldn't, I mean, at the time, nobody could call for help. So they had a lot of time to take whatever they wanted to take," Malik said.

It's the second time her store has been robbed in as many months.

“But this time it was different. It was an armed robbery. And we had, you know, patients and we were there,” Malik said.

“We're becoming very easy targets for people to come and do this. And it's just it's very upsetting,” Malik said.

She’s hoping the public can help her catch the suspects. She also wants other business owners to be aware and do what they can to prepare.

“You know, have a protocol in place for situations like this. You just never really think that this would happen to you," Malik said.

Malik said she's looking to install a lock pad on the store's door and also wants to start buzzing patients inside. She also wants to install a panic button.