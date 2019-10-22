HOUSTON — The missing 3-year-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert Monday night has been found safe, according to the Texas Center for the Missing.

Police did not release any details on where the Clayber Victor Larosa-Reyes was found.

The toddler went missing at about 12:15 p.m. after police said his mother's ex-girlfriend kidnapped him.

“I'm going to kill your son so it hurts you the way it hurt me when you left me.” the suspect allegedly told the mother.

The mother went after the suspect after she took her child and police said no one had heard from her.

This is a photo of Maria Susana Garcia-Reyes. She is the mother of the missing child. She left in pursuit of the suspect and hasn't been heard from since.

KHOU

There is no word if the mother was found with the 3-year-old and if the suspect, identified as Ingrid Urbine-Centeno is in custody.

