HOUSTON — Election Day is Tuesday, November 5, but early voting gets underway Monday, October 21. There are a bunch of state amendments that voters will decide, as well as various city races, including the race to be Houston's next mayor.
We've made it easy to find your polling locations and to see the races you'll be voting on. Simply find your county below and click on the links.
And if you have any questions about early voting or the November 5 elections, the state has a website that has answers.
Harris County
Polling locations | Sample ballots
Fort Bend County
Polling locations | Sample ballots
Brazoria County
Polling locations | Sample ballots
Montgomery County
Polling locations | Sample ballots
Galveston County
Polling locations | Sample ballots
Chambers County
Polling locations | Sample ballots
Waller County
Polling locations | Sample ballots
Grimes County
Polling locations | Sample ballots
Matagorda County
Polling locations | Sample ballots
San Jacinto County
Polling locations | Sample ballots
Polk County
Polling locations | Sample ballots
Walker County
Polling locations | Sample ballot