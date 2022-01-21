Shooting death of Alvin man may have involved 'love triangle,' BCSO says

Murder charges have been filed against a suspect who was arrested in Houston in connection with the death of 27-year-old Kain Williams.

ALVIN, Texas — Jealousy may have been the motive in the shooting death of an Alvin man Thursday, according to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office.

Curtis Wayne Frederick, 29, was arrested in Houston last night and charged with the murder of 27-year-old Kain Williams.

BCSO investigators say Frederick pulled into the driveway of Williams' rural home in the 1800 block of County Road 192 early Thursday and opened fire.

Williams was struck multiple times and ran into the house where he collapsed. First responders tried to perform lifesaving measures, but Williams didn't survive.

Investigators identified Frederick as the suspect and he was in custody by Thursday evening. He remains jailed on a $500,000 bond.

BCSO investigators say the victim was dating a woman who witnessed the shooting. They say Frederick had gone to the house once before to confront the woman.