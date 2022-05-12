A/C repairman shot, killed in W Harris Co., sheriff says

This happened in the 3900 block of Summit Valley Drive. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted about the shooting at around 8:20 p.m.

HOUSTON — An A/C repairman is dead after he was shot while servicing a home in west Harris County Thursday night, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

This happened in the 3900 block of Summit Valley Drive. Sheriff Gonzalez tweeted about the shooting at around 8:20 p.m.

He said a suspect confronted and shot the repairman before running away.

An active search is underway for the suspect. He has been described as having a large Afro and was wearing red shorts and a black T-shirt.

If you have any information on this case or the whereabouts of the suspect, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story that will be updated if/when more information becomes available.