Watch live: Harris County launches $4M anti-crime initiative that targets at-risk youth

The Youth Reinvestment Fund will help prevent crime before it happens by supporting local organizations who focus on at-risk youth, County Judge Lina Hidalgo said.

HOUSTON — Harris County has launched another program aimed at reducing violent crime. This one focuses on at-risk youth with a goal of stopping crimes before they happen.

County Judge Lina Hidalgo has scheduled a news conference at 1 p.m. to unveil more details about the Youth Reinvestment Fund. You can stream it here and on our app.

The $4 million program will support local organizations that work with at-risk youth and strategies that focus on diverting young people away from the criminal justice system.

County leaders say research shows that investing in early childhood intervention lowers the likelihood that at-risk youth become criminals when they get older.

A local non-profit called Change Happens will oversee the program in partnership with other grassroots organizations. The group provides mentoring, education, prevention and intervention services to young people identified as at risk.