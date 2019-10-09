HOUSTON — A driver is in custody after leading police on a chase that lasted about a half hour on Houston's southeast side overnight.

Houston police said the chase happened at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on multiple streets, including Harrisburg, Polk, Sampson and the Gulf Freeway.

At times the suspect allegedly went the wrong way on some surface roads.

Police said they initially tried to stop the suspect for a simple traffic violation, so it's unclear why he didn't pull over.

The chase came to an end along the Gulf Freeway near the exit for NASA Road 1. That's where police said the suspect eventually surrendered.

The driver was taken into custody without further incident.

