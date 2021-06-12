3 teens now charged with brutally beating 16-year-old Cole Hagan

Reid Mitchell, 17, Logan Huber, 17 and Ayden Holland, 18, are charged with aggravated assault in connection with the beating of 16-year-old Cole Hagan.

LAKE JACKSON, Texas — Two Lake Jackson teens have been charged in connection with the brutal beating of a Brazoswood High School football player. A third suspect from Clute was arrested and charged on Monday.

Reid Mitchell, 17, Logan Huber, 17 and Ayden Holland, 18, are charged with aggravated assault.

Cole Hagan, 16, suffered multiple skull fractures and a broken collarbone. He remains sedated in ICU at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston.

Editor's note: The video above originally aired on Dec. 6

"Complete senseless brutality," his older brother Cory Hagan said. "I mean, complete senseless brutality."

Cole was put on a ventilator due to his injuries but is now breathing on his own and showing signs of improvement, his brother said.

"When he got to the hospital we didn’t know if he was going to make it," Cory said. "All of Saturday we were just praying to God that he was going to live."

Police said the assault happened late on the night of Dec. 3 at a home in Lake Jackson.

Cory said two of Cole's friends lured him outside a house on Cherrywood Court and he was attacked from behind by another kid who he thought was his friend.

Cory doesn't understand how this could happen to his little brother. He described Cole as a star athlete who enjoys hanging out with his family and friends.

"Man, he loves his friends and he’s the kind of guy that you can count on," Cory said.

The victim's family believes someone may have recorded the attack and they’re offering $25,000 for the video.