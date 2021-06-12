Family seeks answers after they say Brazoswood teen was lured into assault

Cole Hagan, 16, was allegedly attacked Friday night while attending a social gathering in a Lake Jackson neighborhood.

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas — A 16-year-old Brazoswood High School junior is recovering at the hospital after his family said he was attacked at a social gathering Friday night.

Cole Hagan, 16, suffered multiple skull fractures and a broken collarbone.

His family believes someone may have recorded the alleged attack and they’re offering $25,000 for the video.

Police are still trying to piece together exactly what happened, but so far they said at least one 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault in connection to the attack.

Police say they believe they've identified everyone who may have been involved and other charges are pending.

When Cory Hagan pictures his brother, Cole, he thinks of a star athlete on the Brazoswood High School football team who enjoys hanging out with his family and friends.

"Man, he loves his friends and he’s the kind of guy that you can count on," said Cory.

The two are 19 years apart but they share a close bond.

"We talk all the time and always try to help him out in any way I can. I love him," Cory said. "He’s more like a son than a brother. You don’t have any rifts whenever you’re this far apart, so it’s just love."

Cory is heartbroken trying to process what happened to Cole.

"Complete senseless brutality," said Cory. "I mean, complete senseless brutality."

Cory said two of Cole's friends lured him outside the house on Cherrywood Court and he was attacked from behind by another kid that he thought was his friend.

Cole suffered two skull fractures and a broken collarbone.

"When he got to the hospital we didn’t know if he was going to make it," Cory said. "All of Saturday we were just praying to God that he was going to live."

Cole was put on a ventilator due to his injuries from the alleged attack but is now breathing on his own.

Cory said he wants anyone who played a role to be held accountable, which is why his family and friends are offering such a big reward for any video evidence of the alleged attack.

If you have any information that can help in this investigation, you’re urged to call the Lake Jackson Police Department.

Brazosport ISD released the following statement on the alleged attack:

"We are aware that a Brazoswood High School student was the victim of an off-campus assault at a Lake Jackson residence by another Brazoswood student over the weekend. The victim is severely injured and remains in our thoughts and prayers. The student involved will not be on campus. The incident is under investigation by the Lake Jackson Police Department. If more information is discovered as a result of the investigation, we will take action accordingly. We expect our students, staff and Brazoswood community to come together to help support the victim and family. Any retaliation or threats will not be tolerated, and students will be charged to the fullest extent of the law. This event did not occur on campus, but we will have additional police officers and counseling available for students in efforts to assist them on campus beginning Monday, December 6th."

