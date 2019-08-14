HOUSTON — Using a helicopter and search dogs, police with help of the Texas Department of Public Safety spent more than an hour Tuesday searching for the rascals who caused quite a ruckus in the Heights.

According to police, they got plenty of calls from people concerned about hearing numerous gunshots in the normally quiet neighborhood. Officers got to the scene has started searching and area along White Oak Bayou.

Three people were later detained, but police tell KHOU 11 they haven't found a gun. A spokesperson for the department says it's likely the group was just shooting off rounds in the along the bayou.

The names nor ages of the people detained haven't been release, police also didn't say if they'd be facing charges.

