2 injured after shooting near Second Ward, police say

One of the men was shot twice in the leg and transported to an area hospital, according to police.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Two men were injured after a shooting near the Second Ward, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting happened around 12:47 a.m. Saturday in the 6700 block of Avenue P.

Police say they were responding to a shooting call when they discovered a young adult male with two gunshots to the leg.

The victim was transported to the hospital. Police did not give an update on his condition.

While police were investigating the shooting scene, a second victim at a different hospital arrived that police say may have been at the initial scene. Police did not give the extent of the second victim's injuries.