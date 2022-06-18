Officer shot in the leg, suspect on the run in SE Houston, police say

Police say the officer was responding to a shooting call at an apartment complex when he was struck.

HOUSTON — An officer was shot in the leg and a suspect is still on the run, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex around 2:11 a.m. Saturday in the 12800 block of Roydon Drive in southeast Houston.

According to HPD Chief Troy Finner, the officer was responding to a call of a shooting in the area. When the officer arrived, he heard gunshots in the complex and called for backup.

The suspect, who police say was using some type of rifle, shot at the officer and struck him in the leg.

Finner says the officer has wounds in both legs, but that they're unsure if it was from one gunshot or two. The officer was transported to an area hospital and is expected to be OK.

"I had the chance to visit with him, he's in great spirits," Finner said.

The officer did not discharge his weapon during the shooting, according to Finner.

The suspect is described as a Black male between 20 and 30 years old. He was wearing a dark colored shirt and possibly blue jeans.

Finner says they're unsure if the suspect is still in the apartment complex.

"The best thing you can do is turn yourself in," Finner said. "We're out here in the area and we're going to be out here until we get you in custody."

Police are asking anyone with information to contact HPD's Homicide Division.

