FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A 17-year-old was shot in the face in Katy Tuesday night.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday outside a home in the 6300 block of Grayson Bend in the Westheimer Lakes subdivision. Fort Bend County Sheriff's deputies said the teen got into an argument with the suspect and was shot in the cheek.

The teen was transported to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Deputies believe the teen knows the suspect involved. They are searching for the suspect and have a vehicle description.

Deputies believe there is no threat to the public.

