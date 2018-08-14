HOUSTON – A 12-year-old girl was grazed by a stray bullet during a drive-by shooting in southwest Houston overnight.

This happened at the intersection of Fairmont and Minetta streets just before midnight late Monday.

Houston Police said the girl was in her bedroom when a stray bullet from a drive-by shooting grazed her arm.

Police said several shots were fired at the upper-level of the home when the girl was grazed. They found at least four bullet holes in the side of the home.

The victim is going to be OK, and police are working to find any information about a suspect or the suspect vehicle.

There were two adults and five children in total at the home at the time of the shooting. No other injuries were reported.

