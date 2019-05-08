HOUSTON — Police were busy Sunday night into Monday morning responding to numerous shooting scenes across the Houston area.

The shootings left at least six people dead and four people wounded over a 12-hour period in the City of Houston alone.

At 3 p.m. officers responded to 10039 Revelstoke Drive (northwest Houston) where a woman suffered a gunshot wound to the head and later died. A man was shot in his arm and taken to the hospital by ambulance. Police believe the shooting was the result of a domestic argument, but the investigation is still underway.

At 5:30 p.m. police responded to 14925 Old Humble (northeast Houston) where a clerk was fatally shot inside his store. Police believe robbery was the motive for the shooting. Police hope video surveillance will lead to more clues and witnesses.

At 6:30 p.m. officers responded to 10100 Wild Hollow (northwest Houston) where an adult female was killed and a man was taken to the hospital after a double shooting. It’s believed both shooting victims are related, although the events leading up to the shooting were not immediately determined. Homicide investigators responded.

At 10 p.m. police responded to Little York and 7 Mile Lane (north Houston) where a man was shot in the leg during a drive-by. The victim told police he was walking down the street when he yelled at the driver of a truck who almost hit him. The truck stopped and someone inside opened fire on the pedestrian, wounding him.

At 10:45 p.m. police responded to reports of a gunshot victim in front of a bar in the 3000 block of Blodgett (southeast Houston). The man reportedly was shot in the head during an altercation with another man. The victim died at the hospital. The shooter was last seen leaving in a dark colored vehicle.

At 11:45 p.m. Houston police were called to the fire station at 6700 Irvington (north Houston). Two men in a work van say they were shot at in a possible road rage incident. One man was not hurt, but the other was shot multiple times, so they drove to the fire station for help. The shooters fled.

Around 2 a.m. a 19-year-old woman was found fatally shot in a room at the HomeTowne Studios in the 5900 block of Guhn (northwest Houston). Police released a photo of a person of interest in the shooting, who is the man who was renting the room at the time of the woman’s murder. Police said the woman may have been killed sometime over the weekend. The investigation is still underway.

At 2:34 a.m. police responded to 6425 Westheimer (west Houston) at the Palms apartments. Officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Residents who called 911 said they heard yelling in the courtyard before the gunfire rang out. The man who was killed died outside of one of the units, but police said it wasn’t immediately clear if he lived at the complex.

If you have any information about any of these crimes call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

