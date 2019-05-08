HOUSTON — Police are searching for a person of interest after a 19-year-old woman, who may have been pregnant, was found shot to death in a northwest Houston motel room overnight.

Houston police say they want to talk to 31-year-old Justin Herron. He is said to be the one who rented the room at the motel where the victim was found.

This all started around 2:30 a.m. when a man flagged down an officer patrolling the Tinseltown across the street from a motel located in the 5900 block of Guhn Road. The man told police there was a woman who had been shot multiple times in a room at the motel.

The patrol officer spoke with motel management and they conducted a welfare check on the room. When they knocked on the door the room, no one answered.

When the officer entered the room, he found the victim shot multiple times, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide investigators say the 19-year-old may have been dead since Friday, but they are checking surveillance cameras to see if they can see her coming and going from the room.

Management told police they did not notice anything suspicious.

Houston police say they have been told by people who know the victim that she may have been five months pregnant.

