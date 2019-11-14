HOUSTON — Police are looking for the suspect who fatally shot a man Thursday evening in a northeast Houston motel parking lot.

The shooting happened at the Crown Inn motel off the Eastex Freeway. Houston police said at least six shots were fired in what they believe was a robbery.

Police said the accused shooter pulled up and was in the parking lot for about an hour. They said some kind of transaction took place, and the suspect tried to rob the victim.

Police are looking for a red car in surveillance video they released. Anyone with information is urged to call HPD.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter