LA PORTE, Texas – The La Porte Police Department wants to remind people who may be going through a mental health crisis that there is always a solution.

The department posted video to its Facebook page that shows a rescue made by officers on May 25.

According to La Porte PD, they received a 911 call late in the evening that a woman was sitting on the rail of the Fred Hartman Bridge over the Houston Ship Channel.

Officers immediately responded and found the woman sitting with her legs over the outside of the rail.

“The responding La Porte Police Department Officers quickly took action saving the woman’s life. Officer C. Burnett acquired the female’s attention by speaking to her while, Officers C. Cargile and C. Forsythe took a wide angle approach, rushed in grabbing her, pulling her off the railing safely to the shoulder of the roadway,” the police department stated.

The woman was taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment.

“The La Porte Police Department would like to remind those who may find themselves in, or know someone who may be undergoing, a mental health crisis, that there are options. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress. The lifeline number is 1-800-273-8255. The Harris County Center for Mental Health also operates an around the clock local crisis line. The Crisis Line number is 713-970-7000.”

