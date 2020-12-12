KHOU 11 Secret Santa Toy Drive raises more than $90K in cash, toy donations for Houston families

The donated gifts were dropped off at the Salvation Army Warehouse Saturday by members of the Classic Cars Toy Cruise.

HOUSTON — You could say, Santa's sleigh got a lot more horsepower this year.

On Saturday, more than 40 classic cars filled with donated toys pulled into the Salvation Army Warehouse.

Members of the 'Classic Cars Toy Cruise' dropped off the donated gifts, helping to conclude our 19th annual KHOU 11 Secret Santa Toy Drive campaign.

"We knew this year was probably going to be worse than ever, we thought Harvey was bad, but we knew this year was going to be twice as bad,” said Classic Cars Toy Cruise Coordinator, Bobby Jenkins.

It's why the local car club teamed up with our news station for the 5th year to bring joy to Houston families during the holidays.

"It's going to get better; I hope we've done something to help you,” said Jenkins.

This season there was a bonus. Former Houston Rockets basketball player Calvin Murphy came out in support.

"When you have an organization like what Bobby Jenkin and his friends are doing right now to give those an opportunity to smile at least one day, it's worth it,” said Murphy.

It’s been a tough year for so many during this pandemic, but despite the setbacks in a matter of two months, Houstonians have stepped up.

Your generosity has helped us raise more than $90,000 in cash and toy donations for the Salvation Army, making this holiday season brighter for thousands of struggling families.

"We were a little anxious as we started this Christmas season, but the Secret Santa from KHOU 11, Bobby and crew, and more importantly the Greater Houston community came through like never before, and let me tell you something, we're going to help so many because of it,” said Salvation Army Greater Houston’s Major Zach Bell.