Make the holidays brighter by joining our KHOU 11 Secret Santa Toy Drive!

HOUSTON — For 19 years, KHOU 11 has ushered in the holiday season with its annual Secret Santa Toy Drive.

The Secret Santa Toy Drive benefits the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program, which provides Christmas assistance to disadvantaged children in our area. COVID-19 has created a bigger need, with approximately 155% more people requiring Christmas assistance this year.

With more people hurting and fewer resources to help them, your generosity will help rescue Christmas for our city’s most vulnerable. Our goal over the four-week campaign is to collect $100,000 in donations to provide Christmas gifts for hundreds of children in our community.

How You Can Donate

Now through December 11th, toys and monetary donations can be made easily online.

A big thank you to our sponsors Reliant, Randalls, American Furniture Warehouse, Bayway Chevrolet and Bayway Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram for helping us spread holiday joy this season!

Virtual Telethon

On Thursday, December 3rd from noon to 7 p.m., we will host a virtual telethon to help us reach our donation goal of $50,000 for The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program!

Last year, we were able to collect over $80,000 in donations to children in our area. This year, we anticipate the need will be even greater. We need your support to make sure that no child wakes up Christmas morning without a toy under the tree.