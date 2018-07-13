HOUSTON - On Sunday, July 22 Houston will celebrate "Trae Day" with a community festival in honor of local rapper Trae The Truth.

The festival is in its 11th year and includes many activities, music, give-a-ways, animal rides, health screenings, and surprises for everyone who attends.

The free event will take place at Discovery Green in downtown Houston from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Join Humanitarian and Houston rapper Trae The Truth this weekend as he gives back to the community in a major way on this official city-recognized holiday.

Along with his highly acclaimed music, Trae has been recognized by the Houston Rockets, Houston Astros, and many others for his relief efforts during and after Hurricane Harvey.

Bring the kiddos out for fun and sun!

